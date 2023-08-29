Female leopard, 2 cubs die of electrocution in Gondia distt, 4 held

Gondia: A female leopard and two cubs died after they came in contact with live wires laid to poach wild boars in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, a media report said on Tuesday. Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of the big cats.

The incident came to light after a grazer informed forest officials about a foul smell in the air in the Deori Forest Range in the district, the report said. A search by the forest department led to the discovery of the carcasses of a leopardess and two cubs. Officials also found electric wires used for poaching at the spot.

Working on a tip-off, forest officials detained eight persons from Bhoyartola and Mehtakheda villages and subsequently placed four under arrest.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest GF Rathod, the four confessed that they had laid live wires to poach wild boars on the night of August 26 but it led to the death of the wild cats.

The body parts were intact, he said and added that after completing post-mortem and other formalities, the carcasses were consigned to flames.

A case has been registered against the four under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Forest Act.

