MSEDCL to snap 16.40 lakh connections of defaulters for Rs 242 crore dues in Vidarbha

Nagpur: The Acting Regional Director of MSEDCL’s Nagpur Zone Dilip Ghugal has directed the officials to crack whip against 16.40 lakh bill defaulters as an amount of Rs 242 crore is pending against them.

Ghugal has asked MSEDCL officials to snap power connections of these defaulting consumers including residential, commercial and industrial consumers in Vidarbha’s 11 districts coming under Nagpur Zone.

An amount of Rs 262.19 crore is pending against 16.40 lakh consumers in 11 districts of Vidarbha. The district-wise defaulters and pending dues are: Akola 1.64 lakh consumers (Rs 34.10 crore), Buldana 2.4 lakh consumers (Rs 33.68 crore), Washim 91315 consumers (Rs 18.16 crore), Amravati 2.44 lakh consumers (Rs 41.22 crore), Yavatmal 2.1 lakh consumers (Rs 33.79 crore), Chandrapur 1.28 lakh consumers (Rs 17.43 crore), Gadchiroli 1.65 lakh consumers (Rs 10 crore), Gondia 83,545 consumers (Rs 10.24 crore), Bhandara 88,466 consumers (Rs 9.63 crore), Wardha 1.10 lakh consumers (Rs 14.96 crore), Nagpur Rural 1.19 lakh consumers (Rs 20.56 crore) and Nagpur Urban 97,167 consumers (Rs 18.39 crore).