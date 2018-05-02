Czar Of Interventional Radiology Dr. Pankaj Banode turns 44!

Nagpur: Today Dr. Pankaj Banode who is an eminent Interventional Radiologist of the city is celebrating his 44th Birthday. He is a pioneer in the field of Interventional Radiology and one of the foremost to implement the laser techniques in the endovascular treatment of Vericose veins in our region.

He has presented his research and innovations in the field of Interventional Radiology in various national and international conferences & journals. Patients from all parts of the country seek appointments and his valuable opinion. He has devised ‘Banode Index’ which is used internationally for the assessment of Carotid block morphology.

He is a person who never fails to inspire. Charged, upbeat and always positive. His simplicity and pragmatism is an inspirational journey for his students, fellows and colleagues alike. A guide, a teacher, a philosopher, and a friend. Nagpur today team wishes him a very Happy Birthday!!