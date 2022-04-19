MSEDCL snaps power supply to 499 ZP schools in Nagpur over pending dues

Advertisement

Nagpur: Digital education has taken a severe beating as MSEDCL has snapped power supply to at least 499 Zilla Parishad schools over non-payment of dues in Nagpur district, a report said.

The Zilla Parishad runs a total of 1518 schools having more than 65,000 students. Of these schools, MSEDCL has to recover 27.29 lakh pending power dues from 499 schools. Since the dues were not cleared, the power distribution company disconnected the supply leaving the students in the lurch.

According to MSEDCL sources, the company is helpless as it is facing a severe money crunch. Load-shedding is being resorted, power supply to households are being cut. Due to non-clearance of pending dues, power supply to schools is being disconnected, sources said.

The cumulative outstanding bill amount is over Rs 27.29 lakh and the primary cause of the disconnections was non-payment of power bills by schools. Power supply has been snapped for around 499 schools. Primarily, the cause of the disconnection is due to non-payment of bills, and issues about wrong billing have been raised with the MSEDCL, said the management of some schools.

Gram panchayats have been allowed to pay off the bills from their funds such as school improvement funds, sources said.

Digital education is the ingenious use of digital technologies and tools throughout teaching and learning and is frequently known as Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) or digital learning. Digital learning is a learning facilitated by technology that offers students some factors of command over the place, time, pace, and path. Digital learning is replacing traditional educational procedures more and more each day.

But with no power supply, digital education is taking a severe beating in the affected schools of Nagpur Zilla Parishad.

