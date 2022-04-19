J-K: Kupwara Police recovers arms, ammunition

Advertisement

A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from Kupwara district during a search operation, conducted by Kupwara Police along with the Indian Army, at Hajam Mohalla on Tuesday.

According to the police, the seizure involved 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades. “#KupwaraPolice along with Army recovered huge cache of #arms and #ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades, during a search #operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad #Karnah,” informed the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

