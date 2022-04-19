Cash, gold worth Rs 5.85 lakh stolen from doctor’s house in Beltarodi

Advertisement

Nagpur: Cash Rs 4.80 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.05 lakh were stolen from a house of a doctor in Beltarodi police station area.

According to police, the theft took place between 12.10 am and 5.30 am when Dr Suresh Daulatrao Chopde (60), a resident of Plot No. 123, Bhagyashree House, Narendra Nagar, was sleeping at his home. The thief entered the house from the window and decamped with Rs 4.80 lakh in cash and gold ornaments.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC was registered by Beltarodi Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement