Land acquisition on Kelibag Road complete, last remaining shops demolished

Nagpur: The Enforcement Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Thursday completed acquisition of land required for widening of Kelibag Road in Mahal. The last remaining properties in the way of widening were demolished.

Earlier the land acquisition process was completed after handing over the compensation to owners. From Thursday morning the properties between Badkas Square and Gandhi Statue on Central Avenue were cleared. About six shops were remaining and the debris was later lifted and the road cleared for widening.

The Kelibag Road was a narrow street and post acquisition of land the road concretised. Already one side from Central Avenue till Badkas Square has been concretised by NMC. Funds for land acquisition and road widening were granted by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari through the Central Road Fund (CRF). The road is being widened from Tulsibagh till Gandhi Statue to provide hassle free movement for big vehicles, including four wheelers in Mahal area. The area is in the old part of the city that has a dense population and several old buildings and narrow streets.

The demolition was carried out by Ajay More, Abhijit Netam, Vinod Kokarde, all Junior Engineers, under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ashok Patil and Enforcement Inspector Sanjay Kamble.

