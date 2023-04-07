MSEDCL provided power connections to 8000 farmers in Nagpur Circle in 2022-23

Nagpur: In a big relief, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), new electricity connections were given to 8,000 farmers in Nagpur Circle in the last financial year. This includes 832 Scheduled Castes and 297 Scheduled Tribes farmers. Due to this connection, water has reached the fields of the farmers and they have got a big relief.

Action is being taken promptly by MSEDCL under various schemes to provide new electricity connections to farmers. In particular, where there is no need to set up infrastructure, instant power connection is being provided. In the financial year 2022-2023, on behalf of Nagpur Circle, 8,010 farmers have been given relief by providing electricity connection.

New electricity connections have been given to 310 farmers under Nagpur City Division, 3, 727 farmers under Wardha Division and 3, 973 farmers under Nagpur Rural division. The MSEDCL has given new electricity connection to 1, 129 farmers of scheduled castes and tribes, 3,031 farmers of open category and 3,850 farmers of backward category.

Dilip Dodke, Chief Engineer of Nagpur Circle, has appealed to the farmers to take advantage of the schemes of the MSEDCL and get official electricity connection without using unauthorized electricity and cooperate by paying the electricity bill regularly.

