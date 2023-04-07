Man awarded 20-year jail by Nagpur court for kidnapping, raping minor girl

Nagpur: The Special Judge for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, R P Pande, on Thursday sentenced Bunty alias Rahul Vinod Raut (27) to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, Bunty Raut, a resident of Plot No 38, Bhujbal Nagar, near Trimurti Nagar NIT Garden, kidnapped the 14-year-old girl when she was returning home around 6 pm on July 24, 2017. He then took the girl to the garden and raped her. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Rana Pratap Nagar Police had registered a case under Sections 363,342,376(d) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC), read with Sections 4 and 8 of the PoCSO Act, against Bunty Raut.

On July 29, 2017, police arrested him. PSI Sheetal Chamle, who was the investigating officer, probed the matter and filed a chargesheet along with medical reports in the court. As the charges were substantiated against Bunty Raut, the court awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000, for the offence under Section 376(d) of the IPC. If he failed to pay the fine, he would undergo an additional one year imprisonment, the court said.

For the offences under Section 363 of the IPC and 342 of the IPC, the court sentenced him to three years RI with a fine of Rs 3000 and six months imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1000 respectively. Additional Public Prosecutor Adv Asawari Palsodkar represented the State. Adv S S Meshram was the defence counsel.

