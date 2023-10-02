MSEDCL pays rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.

At the outset, the MSEDCL’s Regional Director of Nagpur Region Suhas Rangari unfurled the national flag in the premises of Vidyut Bhavan in Nagpur. Later he garlanded the images of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

On this occasion Chief Engineer of Nagpur Circle Dilip Dodke, Deputy Chief Engineer Vijay Barange, Superintending Engineer Harish Gajbe, Amit Paranjape, Rajesh Naik, Ajay Khobragade, Superintending Engineer K. S Suryavanshi, General Manager (Finance & Accounts) in charge of Mahavitaran Atul Raut, Assistant General Manager (HR) Pradip Satpute, Joint Chief Industrial Relations Officer Madhusudan Marathe, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Sachin Lahane, Executive Engineer Rajesh Ghatole, Sameer Shendre along with officials and employees were present in large numbers.

