Nagpur Rural Police bust obscene dance party at Silver Lake Farm Resort near Kuhi

Nagpur: In a significant operation against obscene dance parties, which have been thriving in the outskirts of the Second Capital of the State, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police has busted one such revelry involving 13 women and 23 men at Silver Lake Farm Resort under Kuhi Police Station on Sunday night.

The police have also seized foreign liquor, Rs 1 lakh in cash, and five four-wheelers collectively worth Rs 48.48 lakh. Besides, farmhouse owner Rajbapu Durge, a resident of Nagpur, Manager Vipin Alone, a resident of Jagnande Chowk, Bhupendra alias Monty Aney, a resident of Ramtek, who supplied girls for the party, cops have booked accused identified as Abhay Vyankatesh Sakande, a resident of Wardha, Atul Dyaneshwar Chaple, a resident of Wardha, Shubham Omprakash Paunikar, a resident of Juni Mangalwari, Nagpur, Vishal Manikrao Vani, a resident of Junona, Wardha, Aashish Nattuji Sakande, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Wardha, Harshal Bhaurao Malve, a resident of Manas Mandir, Wardha, Vijay Sadashiv Meshram, a resident of Tigaon, Wardha, Praveen Mahadevrao Patil, a resident of Masla, Wardha, Ashok Tukaram Chapde, a resident of Gajanan Nagari, Wardha, Kausar Ali Liyakat Ali, a resident of Kelzar, Wardha, Praveen Rambhau Bidkar, a resident of Rotha, Wardha, Prashant Ghogde, a resident of Wardha, Satish Watkar, a resident of Hingni, Wardha, Gajanan Ramdas Ghore, a resident of Pipalgaon, Akola, Mahesh Mahadev Meshram, Wardha, Govind Jotwani, Wardha, Rakesh Bhandekar, Wardha, Avinash Pandhara, Wardha, Akash Pingle, Wardha, Rajesh Sharma, Amravati and Sanjay Rathi, Wardha along with 13 women were apprehended on this occasion.

Under the guidance of SP Harsh Poddar, and Addl SP Sandip Pakhale, the LCB team comprising PI Omprakash Kokate, API Rajeev Kamralwar, API Ashishsingh Thakur, Bantulaal Pande, ASI Chandrashekar Gadekar, Dyaneshwar Raut, Police Constables Gajendra Chaudhary, Arvind Bhagat, Mayur Dekhle, Dinesh Adhpure, Vinod Kale, Police Naik Vanita Shende, Kavita Bachle, and others conducted the operation.

