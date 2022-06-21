MSEDCL marches ahead in e-vehicle charging stations field

Advertisement

Nagpur: Electric vehicles are being widely accepted as an alternative to the environmentally friendly and rising petrol and diesel prices. By the end of this decade, electric vehicles will account for 30 per cent of the total vehicles sold in the country. Considering the increasing number of these vehicles, the charging system of their vehicles should be easily available to the vehicle owners. Taking initiative for this, MSEDCL has started electric vehicle charging stations at 13 places in the State and has proposed 2,375 stations at various places in the State.

So far, MSEDCL has planned to set up self-financing charging stations for electric vehicles in its additional sub-station space at 5 stations in Thane, 2 in Navi Mumbai, 5 in Pune and 1 in Nagpur. In addition, work on additional 49 electric vehicle charging stations proposed by MSEDCL is in progress. These include Nagpur-6, 10 in Navi Mumbai, Thane-6, Nashik-2, Aurangabad-2, Pune-17, Solapur-2, Kolhapur-2, and Amravati-2 charging stations.