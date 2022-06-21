MSEDCL marches ahead in e-vehicle charging stations field

Nagpur: Electric vehicles are being widely accepted as an alternative to the environmentally friendly and rising petrol and diesel prices. By the end of this decade, electric vehicles will account for 30 per cent of the total vehicles sold in the country. Considering the increasing number of these vehicles, the charging system of their vehicles should be easily available to the vehicle owners. Taking initiative for this, MSEDCL has started electric vehicle charging stations at 13 places in the State and has proposed 2,375 stations at various places in the State.
So far, MSEDCL has planned to set up self-financing charging stations for electric vehicles in its additional sub-station space at 5 stations in Thane, 2 in Navi Mumbai, 5 in Pune and 1 in Nagpur. In addition, work on additional 49 electric vehicle charging stations proposed by MSEDCL is in progress. These include Nagpur-6, 10 in Navi Mumbai, Thane-6, Nashik-2, Aurangabad-2, Pune-17, Solapur-2, Kolhapur-2, and Amravati-2 charging stations.
Along with this, the State Government has approved Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 announced on July 23, 2021. According to this, by the year 2025, electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the State will be total of 2,375 including Brihanmumbai 1500, Pune 500, Nagpur 150, Nashik 100, Aurangabad 75, Amravati 30, and Solapur 20. Similarly, Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Nashik, Nashik-Pune will be fully equipped with charging facilities for electric vehicles.
The Central Government has allowed any person or organization to start a public charging station without any license to enable the electric charging ecosystem. Anyone can start an electric charging station near a bus station, train station, petrol pump or shopping mall. Apart from this, electric charging stations are also being set up along the highway.
In addition, the State Government has appointed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd as the State Nodal Agency for providing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. In addition, if private individuals want to set up a charging station, they are being given priority in power supply by MSEDCL. The state government has announced financial incentives for setting up of electric vehicle charging stations.
A financial provision of Rs 40 crore has been made for setting up of a total of 15,500 charging infrastructure, including 15,000 slow chargers and 500 medium speed chargers for semi-public charging stations. An updated web portal has been developed by MSEDCL to distribute these financial incentives.
Power App:
In view of the increasing number of electric vehicles, MSEDCL has developed a mobile app called “Power App” to provide information on the current status of the charging station as well as the geographical indices. Current status of electric vehicle charging station (available or in use), station description, plug type, power (DC, AC), start time, available time (booking via app). If the nearest station from the current location to the current location is not in service or not available, information on the nearest alternative charging station etc will be available.