Gadkari joins thousands in celebrating International Yoga Day in Nagpur

Nagpur: Thousands of citizens, led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, participated in the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Nagpur on June 21 morning. The biggest event of the Yoga Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotava was held at Kasturchand Park here.
This year, Nagpur has been selected amongst 75 iconic sites of the country by the Ministry of Ayush for ‘International Yoga Day’ as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year. The theme of the Day this year was ‘Yoga For Humanity.
During the celebration, Gadkari himself performed various Asanas. He said that he performs yoga and pranayama daily and this has helped him keep fit. The International Yoga Day was organised by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in cooperation with Shri Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal, Ram Nagar.
Rambhau Khandwe Guruji, President of the Mandal, Rajeev Agrawal, Chief General Manager & Regional Officer, NHAI, Nagpur, Naresh Vadetwar, GM (Tech), NHAI; Satish Janwe, GM (Tech); N L Yeotkar, GM (T&PD) and Milind Wazalwar, Secretary, Shri Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal among others participated in the International Yoga Day celebration along with Gadkari.
Officials and employees of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, District Collectorate, SCZCC, NCC, NSS, schools, colleges, government and semi-government organisations also took part in the event. NHAI distributed free T-shirts to all the participants.