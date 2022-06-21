Gadkari joins thousands in celebrating International Yoga Day in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Thousands of citizens, led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, participated in the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Nagpur on June 21 morning. The biggest event of the Yoga Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotava was held at Kasturchand Park here.

This year, Nagpur has been selected amongst 75 iconic sites of the country by the Ministry of Ayush for ‘International Yoga Day’ as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year. The theme of the Day this year was ‘Yoga For Humanity.