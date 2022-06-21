Four cops shunted to Police HQ over death of man during raid in Nagpur

Nagpur: Four police personnel of Pachpaoli Police Station were transferred to Police Headquarters following death of a citizen during a police raid late Sunday night. The 59-year-old man allegedly fell from the terrace of his two-storey house when he was trying to flee during the raid in Khairipura area, police said.
NPC Sunil Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjaykumar Borele, and Roshan Phukat have been transferred to the headquarters by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar and the investigation of the death case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. The deceased was identified as Mulchand Binekar alias Saoji (59), a resident of Khairpur.
According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the Pachpaoli police team raided a house acting on a tip-off that Binekar was operating a gambling den. He attempted to jump the terrace and fell on the ground. Seriously injured Binekar was rushed to the hospital by the police where he breathed his last.
Post-mortem was performed on Binekar with utmost care and videography as the family members alleged that he was pushed by the police personnel from the house. DCP Zone III Gajanan Rajmane had claimed that Binekar was trying to flee the spot when the incident took place.
A large number of locals gathered at the house after the news of Binekar’s death spread in the area. The family members demanded proper investigation. A case of accidental death was registered by Pachpaoli police.