Four cops shunted to Police HQ over death of man during raid in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Four police personnel of Pachpaoli Police Station were transferred to Police Headquarters following death of a citizen during a police raid late Sunday night. The 59-year-old man allegedly fell from the terrace of his two-storey house when he was trying to flee during the raid in Khairipura area, police said.

NPC Sunil Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjaykumar Borele, and Roshan Phukat have been transferred to the headquarters by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar and the investigation of the death case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. The deceased was identified as Mulchand Binekar alias Saoji (59), a resident of Khairpur.