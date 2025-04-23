MSEDCL Enhances Power Network to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Amid Rising Temperatures

Advertisement





Nagpur: As temperatures rise across Vidarbha, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has initiated extensive maintenance and repair work in the Nagpur Circle to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer and upcoming monsoon season.

With the Meteorological Department forecasting extreme heat in April and May, followed by sudden storms and lightning strikes, MSEDCL is taking proactive measures to avoid disruptions in power supply. The utility recognizes the vulnerability of its exposed electricity infrastructure to climatic disturbances, which can severely impact customer service and power reliability.

To minimize disruptions, MSEDCL has focused on inspecting and maintaining power infrastructure across Nagpur and Wardha districts. A key priority is trimming overgrown tree branches that pose a risk of short circuits when they come into contact with power lines. Necessary permissions for this work are being obtained where required.

Gold Rate 23 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The company is also addressing the danger posed by objects like kites, strings (manja), flags, flex boards, and plastic banners tangled in power lines, which are a frequent cause of outages. Immediate removal of such obstructions is underway to prevent potential disruptions.

Other critical maintenance activities include tightening loose guardings and spans between poles, adjusting sagging wires, and ensuring that all poles and connections are structurally sound. Transformer oil levels at substations are being checked, and silica gel in breathers is being replaced when discolored. Additionally, MSEDCL is reinforcing earthing connections at transformers, poles, distribution boxes, and mini feeder pillars as part of its top-priority action plan.

Acknowledging the inconvenience that maintenance may cause, MSEDCL has appealed to the public for their cooperation during this crucial period. The utility emphasized that these preventive measures are essential for ensuring a reliable, uninterrupted, and safe electricity supply throughout the year.

MSEDCL urges consumers to remain patient and support the ongoing efforts to strengthen the overall power distribution system.

Advertisement