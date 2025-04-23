RPF Nagpur Achieves Major Safety Milestones in 2024–25

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Nagpur Division has showcased an outstanding performance during the financial year 2024–25, reinforcing its commitment to passenger safety, crime prevention, and robust law enforcement across Indian Railways.

Key Highlights of the Year:

Operation Nanhe Faristey:

In a major humanitarian effort, RPF rescued 207 children (120 boys and 87 girls), successfully reuniting them with their families. This initiative is part of a nationwide drive to trace and protect missing or runaway children.

Gold Rate 23 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Operation Jeevan Raksha:

RPF personnel demonstrated exceptional courage by saving seven lives in critical, life-threatening situations.

Operation AAHT (Action Against Human Trafficking):

Tackling human trafficking head-on, the division registered 2 cases, rescued 9 children, and apprehended 6 traffickers.

Operation NARCOS:

In a powerful blow to drug networks, the RPF seized 444.156 kg of ganja, valued at ₹64.52 lakh, and arrested 11 offenders.

Operation Satark:

Combatting the illegal liquor trade, RPF registered 64 cases, seized 9,857 bottles worth ₹12.40 lakh, and arrested 36 individuals.

Operation Uplabdh (Anti-Touting Drive):

A total of 76 cases were filed, leading to the seizure of 1,251 railway tickets worth ₹31.46 lakh and arrest of 88 touts.

Operation Amanat:

Demonstrating exemplary service to passengers, the RPF returned 464 lost luggage items valued at over ₹94.10 lakh to their rightful owners.

Operation Dignity & Matrishakti:

The force also rescued 51 vulnerable individuals and assisted a pregnant woman in distress, underscoring its humane and responsive approach.

Crime Detection:

RPF cracked 96 theft cases, recovering stolen belongings and arresting 113 suspects, further strengthening the division’s crime control measures.

With the motto “Yashaswi Bhava” guiding its mission, RPF Nagpur Division continues to deliver on its promise of a safe, secure, and passenger-centric railway environment.

Advertisement