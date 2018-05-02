Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

SC sets Oct 18 deadline to complete Ayodhya case hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said parties to the Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case can amicably resolve the matter through mediation if they want to and that it wants day-to-day hearings in the case to be concluded by October 18.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it has received a letter from former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla, who was heading the three-member mediation panel, saying some parties have written to him for resumption of the mediation process.

“There is an ancillary issue. We have received a letter that some parties want to settle the matter by way of mediation,” the bench said, adding they may do so and proceedings before the mediation panel can remain confidential.

The bench said the day-to-day proceedings in the land dispute case have reached “an advanced stage” and will continue.

The court, however, said the mediation process under the chairmanship of Justice Kalifulla can still continue and proceedings before it will remain confidential.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, told lawyers from both Hindu and Muslim side that it wanted to conclude the day-to-day hearings in the case by October 18 so that judges get almost four weeks time to write the judgment.

The observation assumes significance due to the fact that CJI Gogoi is set to demit office on November 17.

The apex court on August 6 had commenced day-to-day proceedings in the sensitive land dispute case as mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed.

The apex court had taken note of the report of the three-member panel, also comprising spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, that mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, did not result in any final settlement and it had to decide the matter pending before it.

The apex court, which on March 8 referred the matter for mediation, had asked for in-camera proceedings to be completed within eight weeks, but later granted time till August 15 after the panel’s earlier report said that the mediators were “optimistic” about an amicable solution.

The top court had fixed the seat for mediation process in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, around 7 km from Ayodhya, and said adequate arrangements, including the venue of the mediation, place of stay of the mediators, their security, travel should be forthwith arranged by the state government.

The court had perused a report about the progress of mediation process till July 18 and said that its contents will remain confidential.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.

Happening Nagpur
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC
Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC
Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines
Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines
Maharashtra News
राष्ट्रीय लोकअदालतीचे यश . अनेक जुने प्रलंबित न्याय प्रकरणाचा निपटारा
राष्ट्रीय लोकअदालतीचे यश . अनेक जुने प्रलंबित न्याय प्रकरणाचा निपटारा
नागपुरातील वीज ग्राहकांना आता मिळणार “थर्मल रसीद”
नागपुरातील वीज ग्राहकांना आता मिळणार “थर्मल रसीद”
Hindi News
बेहतरीन नजारा: ड्रोन से लिया गया सीताबर्डी इंटरचेंज मेट्रो स्टेशन का फोटो
बेहतरीन नजारा: ड्रोन से लिया गया सीताबर्डी इंटरचेंज मेट्रो स्टेशन का फोटो
सतरंजीपुरा मनपा झोन के अधिकारी कर रहे है अतिक्रमण हटाने में लापरवाही- युवासेना
सतरंजीपुरा मनपा झोन के अधिकारी कर रहे है अतिक्रमण हटाने में लापरवाही- युवासेना
Trending News
15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC
15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC
Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation
Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation
Featured News
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Trending In Nagpur
Drone captures fantastic view of Sitabuldi Metro Interchange Station
Drone captures fantastic view of Sitabuldi Metro Interchange Station
महावितरणच्या आंतरपरिमंडलीय नाट्यस्पर्धा उद्यापासून अमरावती येथे
महावितरणच्या आंतरपरिमंडलीय नाट्यस्पर्धा उद्यापासून अमरावती येथे
Video: Nadda enjoys Deendayal Thali at GMCH during his Nagpur visit
Video: Nadda enjoys Deendayal Thali at GMCH during his Nagpur visit
बेहतरीन नजारा: ड्रोन से लिया गया सीताबर्डी इंटरचेंज मेट्रो स्टेशन का फोटो
बेहतरीन नजारा: ड्रोन से लिया गया सीताबर्डी इंटरचेंज मेट्रो स्टेशन का फोटो
सतरंजीपुरा मनपा झोन के अधिकारी कर रहे है अतिक्रमण हटाने में लापरवाही- युवासेना
सतरंजीपुरा मनपा झोन के अधिकारी कर रहे है अतिक्रमण हटाने में लापरवाही- युवासेना
Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC
Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC
Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines
Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines
Leaking sewer line makes people’s life at Baji Prabhu Nagar apartment a hell
Leaking sewer line makes people’s life at Baji Prabhu Nagar apartment a hell
Traffic comes to standstill at flooded Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road
Traffic comes to standstill at flooded Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road
Kamptee cops intercept vehicle, rescue five bovines
Kamptee cops intercept vehicle, rescue five bovines
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145