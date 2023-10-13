Mrunal Thakur’s Epic Reply To Trolls Who Body Shamed Her In Workout Post

Mrunal Thakur is a popular Indian actress who predominantly plies her trade in Bollywood films and TV. The 30-year-old made her acting debut with the TV series Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan.

She drew plaudits for her acting skills and went on to receive good offers. She went on to feature in Kumkum Bhagya. Notably, she made her film debut with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu.

Thakur made her Hindi film debut with the drama Love Sonia (2018), for which she received critical acclaim. She has since starred in Super 30 (2019), Batla House (2019), Dhamaka (2021) and Jersey (2022).

Advertisement

She made her Telugu film debut with Sita Ramam and the film went on to become a super hit. Being a celebrity is not easy because they are certain to face criticism and hatred remarks across quarters. Usually, some social media users are the ones who initiate it by passing unwanted or unpleasant remarks on the actors.

No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion. People learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can also be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite. “Our true nationality is mankind”

Over the years, several actresses were body-shamed by users on social media. Meanwhile, the actress was also not sparred as she was on the receiving end of body-shaming trolls on the Instagram platform.

It all started when she posted a picture of her workout post. Jersey fame Mrunal Thakur didn’t keep mum as she decided to give a fitting reply to one of the trolls.

She came up with a kickboxing video of herself but that was not received by some people. While her fans lauded the efforts, others attempted to body shame her. When a user wrote, “Back is likeMATKAA (pot).” Meanwhile, the actress Mrunal responded with sarcasm as she said, “Thank you Bhaiyya ji.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement