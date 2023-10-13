Is CM Adityanath being asked not to attend Lord Ram Mandir consecration day in Ayodhya on Jan 22?

Ayodhya: Has Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath been asked not to attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22 next year? This question is haunting the minds of people after Champat Rai, Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said that dignitaries, on whose visits certain protocols have to be followed, should avoid coming to Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram, reports in media said.

“Chief Ministers and Governors of states and ambassadors of various countries should not visit Ayodhya on consecration ceremony day to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience. We will not be able to serve them and the same could be the case with the administrative officials,” Rai said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony.

“People will visit Ayodhya from January 26 to February 22. That time would also be suitable for the dignitaries to visit the temple town,” he said.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust requested that the dignitaries who enjoy VIP status and protocols to avoid visiting Ayodhya on January 22, the day of Ram Temple consecration, as the authorities would be busy in the mega event and the trust would not be able to serve them.

“Any such person who has a constitutional protocol with them is requested to not to come to Ayodhya on the day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Chief Ministers, Governors, ambassadors, and anyone who has a constitutional protocol with them, we will not be able to look after them on January 22 and local administration will also not be able to do that,” Rai stated.

The construction of the ground floor of the Ram Mandir will be completed by December, and the inaugural ceremony is set to take place on January 22 next year. The temple will be completed in three phases by January 2025.

The Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Misra has said that 70,000-75,000 people can have easy darshan if the temple is open for 12 hours. The temple has 160 pillars on the ground floor and each pillar has 25 iconographical works of different forms.

Earlier, the trust had informed that it has spent Rs 900 crore on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya between February 5, 2020 and March 31, 2023, and still possesses Rs 3,000 crore in bank accounts.

The temple trust appealed to people across the country to light lamps in front of their houses after the sunset on the day of the consecration ceremony. It has also decided to distribute sacred grain rice (akshata), offered to the deity at the Ram Janmabhoomi, to 5,00,000 villages across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony.

