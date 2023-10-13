Around 150 Garba events enrolled, more to follow: Nagpur Police

Nagpur: With Navratri celebrations around the corner, the Second Capital of the State is all set to invite Nagpurians to numerous Garba events. Preparations in this regard have already started, with around 150 Garba events already registered with Nagpur Police. However, senior sources have informed us that the number is likely to increase further.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, senior sources from Nagpur Police revealed that, while local Police Stations have been given authority to grant permissions for Garba events in the city, the Top Brass is keeping a close eye on the arrangements.

Advertisement

“So far, around 150 Garba events have been registered. With a couple of days to go before Navratri, the numbers are likely to increase further,” informed sources.

It is pertinent to mention that Nagpur Today has exposed that, in order to attract maximum Garba enthusiasts to their venues, some organizers are reportedly promising them “late-night permission” that they have secured from the police. However, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar informed Nagpur Today about the specific timings.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, CP Kumar clarified that, “For the first seven days of Navratri celebrations, Garba events across Nagpur city have been permitted to function until 10 pm. However, the limits for Ashtami and Navami have been extended until 12 am for the convenience of the people,” he said.

“Promising illicit timings and breaking the time cap advised by the Nagpur Police will result in necessary action,” the Top Cop assured.

Although, according to sources, timings can be rearranged following orders from District Collector Dr. Vipin.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement