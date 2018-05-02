M’rashtra is No 1 in farmer suicides: Manmohan

In the run-up to the Maharashtra elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressed a rally today in Mumbai, talking to businessmen about the economic slowdown and the government’s policies.

>> Manufacturing sector of Maharashtra has witnessed decline in last four quarters

>> Maharashtra hit by grave economic slowdown; govt’s apathy, incapability worsening situation

>> Business sentiments are down across the state of Maharashtra, many face closure

>> There is a dearth of opportunities in the otherwise vibrant state of Maharashtra…. every third youth is jobless in the state

>> Distress facing rural areas will only add to unemployment problem as migration increases

>> Maharashtra used to be No 1 in attracting investment… today it is No 1 in farmer suicides

>> Centre’s import-export policy affecting Maharashtra

>> Investors are now shifting to other states than Maharashtra

>> BJP govt have been unwilling to adopt people oriented policies as seen in statements by Nirmala Sitharaman

>> Before one can fix the economy one needs proper diagnosis of the problem

>> Can say without a doubt that Maharashtra will progress much faster under a Cong-NCP govt