Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Oct 17th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

M’rashtra is No 1 in farmer suicides: Manmohan

In the run-up to the Maharashtra elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressed a rally today in Mumbai, talking to businessmen about the economic slowdown and the government’s policies.

>> Manufacturing sector of Maharashtra has witnessed decline in last four quarters

>> Maharashtra hit by grave economic slowdown; govt’s apathy, incapability worsening situation

>> Business sentiments are down across the state of Maharashtra, many face closure

>> There is a dearth of opportunities in the otherwise vibrant state of Maharashtra…. every third youth is jobless in the state

>> Distress facing rural areas will only add to unemployment problem as migration increases

>> Maharashtra used to be No 1 in attracting investment… today it is No 1 in farmer suicides

>> Centre’s import-export policy affecting Maharashtra

>> Investors are now shifting to other states than Maharashtra

>> BJP govt have been unwilling to adopt people oriented policies as seen in statements by Nirmala Sitharaman

>> Before one can fix the economy one needs proper diagnosis of the problem

>> Can say without a doubt that Maharashtra will progress much faster under a Cong-NCP govt

Happening Nagpur
Rokde Jewellers dazzles with Karwa Chauth celebration and bright new collection
Rokde Jewellers dazzles with Karwa Chauth celebration and bright new collection
WINGS Handicraft exhibition begins at Shradhanand Anathashram.
WINGS Handicraft exhibition begins at Shradhanand Anathashram.
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious goon detained under MPDA Act
Notorious goon detained under MPDA Act
Teenage girl kidnapped from Sakkardara bus stop?
Teenage girl kidnapped from Sakkardara bus stop?
Maharashtra News
गोसीखुर्द बुडित क्षेत्राचा आराखडा पुन्हा तयार केला : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
गोसीखुर्द बुडित क्षेत्राचा आराखडा पुन्हा तयार केला : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
नागपूर ग्रामीणच्या 28 गावांमध्ये पालकमंत्री बावनकुळेंचा प्रचाराचा झंझावात
नागपूर ग्रामीणच्या 28 गावांमध्ये पालकमंत्री बावनकुळेंचा प्रचाराचा झंझावात
Hindi News
मुख्यमंत्री के लिए निकली प्रचार पदयात्रा, शनिवारी, गुजरवाड़ी परिसर में घूमी
मुख्यमंत्री के लिए निकली प्रचार पदयात्रा, शनिवारी, गुजरवाड़ी परिसर में घूमी
खुदाई के दौरान कस्तूरचंद पार्क में मिली 200 साल पुरानी तोपें
खुदाई के दौरान कस्तूरचंद पार्क में मिली 200 साल पुरानी तोपें
Trending News
Remnants of old era field guns found during excavation at KP Ground in Nagpur
Remnants of old era field guns found during excavation at KP Ground in Nagpur
Discharged from Nucleus Hospital sans file, ailing child dies at Mayo
Discharged from Nucleus Hospital sans file, ailing child dies at Mayo
Featured News
‘ सत्ता से मलाई ’ वाली पोस्ट पर चुनाव आयोग ने लिया संज्ञान
‘ सत्ता से मलाई ’ वाली पोस्ट पर चुनाव आयोग ने लिया संज्ञान
Dirty habit: 12 NMC employees face suspension for spitting in HQ premises
Dirty habit: 12 NMC employees face suspension for spitting in HQ premises
Trending In Nagpur
मुख्यमंत्री के लिए निकली प्रचार पदयात्रा, शनिवारी, गुजरवाड़ी परिसर में घूमी
मुख्यमंत्री के लिए निकली प्रचार पदयात्रा, शनिवारी, गुजरवाड़ी परिसर में घूमी
गोसीखुर्द बुडित क्षेत्राचा आराखडा पुन्हा तयार केला : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
गोसीखुर्द बुडित क्षेत्राचा आराखडा पुन्हा तयार केला : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
नागपूर ग्रामीणच्या 28 गावांमध्ये पालकमंत्री बावनकुळेंचा प्रचाराचा झंझावात
नागपूर ग्रामीणच्या 28 गावांमध्ये पालकमंत्री बावनकुळेंचा प्रचाराचा झंझावात
मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनीच दिले ओबीसी मंत्रालय : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनीच दिले ओबीसी मंत्रालय : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
ऐतिहासिक मताधिक्याने विजय होणार समीर मेघे….. खासदार रविकिशन
ऐतिहासिक मताधिक्याने विजय होणार समीर मेघे….. खासदार रविकिशन
आयुष्यातील सगळ्यात मोठे मिशन समजून मी नागपूरचा कायापालट करेन..! – डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
आयुष्यातील सगळ्यात मोठे मिशन समजून मी नागपूरचा कायापालट करेन..! – डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
दिव्यांगासाठी प्रत्येक मतदान केंद्रांवर व्हीलचेअरची सुविधा
दिव्यांगासाठी प्रत्येक मतदान केंद्रांवर व्हीलचेअरची सुविधा
खुदाई के दौरान कस्तूरचंद पार्क में मिली 200 साल पुरानी तोपें
खुदाई के दौरान कस्तूरचंद पार्क में मिली 200 साल पुरानी तोपें
बॉयोमेडीकल कचरा सर्व साधारण कच-यात टाकल्याने २३ वैद्यकीय व्यावसायिकांवर कारवाई
बॉयोमेडीकल कचरा सर्व साधारण कच-यात टाकल्याने २३ वैद्यकीय व्यावसायिकांवर कारवाई
Online sales hit ground mobile retailers hard, alleges NMDA
Online sales hit ground mobile retailers hard, alleges NMDA
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145