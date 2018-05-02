Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 6th, 2020

    Man held for raping four-year-old girl

    Nagpur: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at Chacher village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

    The accused Durgesh Shende is a neighbour of the victim, an official said.

    Shende works in a company in Hyderabad, but is currently staying at his home in the village due to the lockdown, he said, adding that the accused is an alcoholic.

    The accused lured the victim to an isolated place when she was playing with her friends on Saturday and raped her, the official said.

    A case has been registered against Shende under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid Care Centre becomes operational at Nagpur Central Jail
    Covid Care Centre becomes operational at Nagpur Central Jail
    ‘स्मार्ट सिटी’च्या अनियमिततेवर खुल्या चर्चेस तयार!
    ‘स्मार्ट सिटी’च्या अनियमिततेवर खुल्या चर्चेस तयार!
    Man held for raping four-year-old girl
    Man held for raping four-year-old girl
    Online One-Week International FDP on “Environmental Sustainability and Green Energy”
    Online One-Week International FDP on “Environmental Sustainability and Green Energy”
    Cops raid Hub Coffee Lounge in Sadar, bust hookah parlour, arrest 3 persons
    Cops raid Hub Coffee Lounge in Sadar, bust hookah parlour, arrest 3 persons
    Habitual offender nabbed, KTM bike worth 1.25 lakh recovered
    Habitual offender nabbed, KTM bike worth 1.25 lakh recovered
    विडिओ पहा  : नागपुरात दारूविक्रेत्याला महिलांनी धू-धू धुतले, पोलिसांचे अवैध धंद्यांकडे दुर्लक्ष
    विडिओ पहा  : नागपुरात दारूविक्रेत्याला महिलांनी धू-धू धुतले, पोलिसांचे अवैध धंद्यांकडे दुर्लक्ष
    Rawmatt Industries join hands with Italian company to supply of CNG kits
    Rawmatt Industries join hands with Italian company to supply of CNG kits
    गृहमंत्र्याची नागपूर कारागृहाला भेट
    गृहमंत्र्याची नागपूर कारागृहाला भेट
    पूर्व नागपुरात भा.ज.प.चे 276 बुथवर वाढीव वीज बिलाविरुद्ध आंदोलन
    पूर्व नागपुरात भा.ज.प.चे 276 बुथवर वाढीव वीज बिलाविरुद्ध आंदोलन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0