    Published On : Sun, Apr 12th, 2020

    Mr Bhujbal please punish these PDF offenders!

    To:

    Mr. Chagan Bhujbal, Cabinet Minister of Food & Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs

    Dear Mr Bhujbal,

    Sir, just 3 days ago you warned Ration shop owners to not indulge in hoarding, black marketing and cheating poor people in this dire hour of need.

    Yet many volunteers working hard to help out the poor migrants with Food kits are uncovering fraud on a massive scale in Nagpur.

    Nagpur Today had reported the news on 9th April where some PDF shop keepers had admitted wrong doing on camera.

    Yet, the fraud and cheating continues in various ways like:

    Consumers not being given ‘parchi’ ( receipt) when they make purchases.

    They are sold much lesser quantities of wheat and rice than what they are eligible for BUT COMPUTER ENTRIES ARE MADE FOR “RIGHT QTY”. ( They have acknowledged this on video and promised to give the rest to those who return).

    Material like Tur Dal and Sugar is not being sold at all, saying they haven’t received it. ( Whereas consumers have seen vast quantities lying in the inside store room inside).

    When all this was pointed out to Ration Officer Mr. Savai, he promised action but nothing has been done.

    Such malpractices are going on everywhere. We are sending you videos of areas like Deepti Nagar, Traffic Park Dharampeth, North Nagpur and Kamptee.

    .. Sunita Mudaliar – Executive Editor

    Video1 : People Speaks

    Video 2: People Version

    Video 3: Store owner on camera

    Video: Here’s how one should stay productive during Lockdown!
    Novel Policing : Crime branch staff cooks and feeds 500 poor in Nagpur
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    नागपुरातील आणखी तीन रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त होऊन घरी परतले
    महाराष्ट्रात किमान 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत लागू राहणार लॉकडाउन – मुख्यमंत्री
    बुरे संकट के दौर में है गोंदिया – भंडारा की अर्थव्यवस्था – प्रफुल पटेल
    नागपुर में आज मिले दो नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two New Positive Cases, Active 20 , Tally 29
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two test positive,Tally goes to 27
    Mr Bhujbal please punish these PDF offenders!
    Novel Policing : Crime branch staff cooks and feeds 500 poor in Nagpur
    Lockdown: Nagpur in RED Zone as State to be Divided Into Three Zones
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two New Positive Cases, Active 20 , Tally 29
    Mr Bhujbal please punish these PDF offenders!
    Video: Here’s how one should stay productive during Lockdown!
    नागपुरातील आणखी तीन रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त होऊन घरी परतले
    Lockdown in Maharashtra will continue minimum till April 30, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
    महाराष्ट्रात किमान 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत लागू राहणार लॉकडाउन – मुख्यमंत्री
    नागपुर में आज मिले दो नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज
    Video: एपीएलसाठीचा “तो” वादग्रस्त जीआर बदलवावा : बावनकुळे
    वाधवान प्रकरणी मुख्यमंत्री गप्प का ?
