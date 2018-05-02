6 Taj hotel employees test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: At least six employees working at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Towers hotel in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor attached to a private hospital said on Saturday.

Indian Hotels Company, which runs the Taj Hotel chain, confirmed that some of its employees have been found positive for virus, but did not specify the number.

The company has been hosting, at its hotels in the city, doctors and health workers from various state-run hospitals treating coronavirus cases and also those rendering other emergency services.

Apart from Taj Palace at Colaba, it also runs Taj Lands End at Bandra, Vivanta President at Cuffe Parade, and Taj Santacruz.

“Six Taj hotel employees are being treated at Bombay Hospital and they tested positive to COVID-19. They are recovering and their condition is stable now,” Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician at Bombay Hospital, said.

Without specifying the number of infected employees, the company said in a statement that most of them were “asymptomatic showing absolutely no signs of illness” and that the employees were tested proactively.

“However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine,” the company statement said.

The iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Tower hotel of the company in south Mumbai does not have any guests at present and only minimal staff are present to ensure upkeep of the property, it said.

When contacted, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation could not give any information as to how the civic body was treating the IHC properties where staff tested positive.

In some cases the BMC declares the building where patients are found and areas around it as “containment zones”.