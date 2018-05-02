MPYC launches ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to woo young voters

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC), in order to reach out to young voters, has undertaken a ‘Wake-Up Maharashtra: Today for Tomorrow’ campaign. It is aiming to reach out to youngsters in the state before the party comes out with a ‘youth manifesto’ for coming Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Youth Congress President Satyajit Tambe said that the campaign will be taken to college students. Around 278 young girls and boys wrote down their views on notice boards on how Maharashtra of their dream should be.

The campaign was implemented at Shrimati Radhikatai Pandav Engineering College under the leadership of Girish Pandav and in the presence of MPYC chief Satyajit Tambe and All India Youth Congress General Secretary Pratibha Raghuvanshi. Others present on the occasion include Rishika Raka, Shivani Vaddewar, Tanvir Vidrohi, Ajit Singh, Tausif Khan, Anurag Bhoyar, Ketan Thakre, Fazlur Qureshi, Pranit Jambhule, Sandeep Deshpande, Chakradhar Bhoyar, Nilesh Khorgade, and office-bearers of Nagpur Youth Congress.

“The Maharashtra Youth Congress has decided to come out with a manifesto especially aimed at the youth by engaging with them and listening to their concerns and inputs through this campaign. We will be engaging with four to five crore youngsters in the 18 to 25 years age group from across all tehsils and districts,” said Satyajeet Tambe. He said the youth would be involved in discussions, meetings, seminars, live dialogues, and other programs, in both online and offline formats so that their views could be heard and included in the Congress manifesto to be released ahead of the Assembly elections.