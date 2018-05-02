Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Aug 24th, 2019

MPYC launches ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to woo young voters

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC), in order to reach out to young voters, has undertaken a ‘Wake-Up Maharashtra: Today for Tomorrow’ campaign. It is aiming to reach out to youngsters in the state before the party comes out with a ‘youth manifesto’ for coming Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Youth Congress President Satyajit Tambe said that the campaign will be taken to college students. Around 278 young girls and boys wrote down their views on notice boards on how Maharashtra of their dream should be.

The campaign was implemented at Shrimati Radhikatai Pandav Engineering College under the leadership of Girish Pandav and in the presence of MPYC chief Satyajit Tambe and All India Youth Congress General Secretary Pratibha Raghuvanshi. Others present on the occasion include Rishika Raka, Shivani Vaddewar, Tanvir Vidrohi, Ajit Singh, Tausif Khan, Anurag Bhoyar, Ketan Thakre, Fazlur Qureshi, Pranit Jambhule, Sandeep Deshpande, Chakradhar Bhoyar, Nilesh Khorgade, and office-bearers of Nagpur Youth Congress.

“The Maharashtra Youth Congress has decided to come out with a manifesto especially aimed at the youth by engaging with them and listening to their concerns and inputs through this campaign. We will be engaging with four to five crore youngsters in the 18 to 25 years age group from across all tehsils and districts,” said Satyajeet Tambe. He said the youth would be involved in discussions, meetings, seminars, live dialogues, and other programs, in both online and offline formats so that their views could be heard and included in the Congress manifesto to be released ahead of the Assembly elections.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur to be world standard city in innovative way: Bawankule
Nagpur to be world standard city in innovative way: Bawankule
Nagpur’s Akshita Jaiswal emerges first runner up at Dellywood Miss India contest
Nagpur’s Akshita Jaiswal emerges first runner up at Dellywood Miss India contest
Nagpur Crime News
Fake agent of Amazon cheats old man of Rs 85,900
Fake agent of Amazon cheats old man of Rs 85,900
ED takes up India’s biggest ‘Nagpur dabba trading’ case
ED takes up India’s biggest ‘Nagpur dabba trading’ case
Maharashtra News
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमीनिमित्त विंग्स किंडरगार्टेनमध्ये दहिहंडी उत्सव
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमीनिमित्त विंग्स किंडरगार्टेनमध्ये दहिहंडी उत्सव
रेशीमबाग मैदानावर पुन्हा आनंद मेळाव्यासाठी खोदकाम
रेशीमबाग मैदानावर पुन्हा आनंद मेळाव्यासाठी खोदकाम
Hindi News
बोरखेड़ी के भारत पेट्रोलियम के डेपो में कैची मारकर दिया जा रहा है डीलरों को ईंधन
बोरखेड़ी के भारत पेट्रोलियम के डेपो में कैची मारकर दिया जा रहा है डीलरों को ईंधन
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
Trending News
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Intern doctor beaten at GMCH, denies to file police complaint
Intern doctor beaten at GMCH, denies to file police complaint
Featured News
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Recession effect: MIHAN SEZ witnesses exodus of companies
Recession effect: MIHAN SEZ witnesses exodus of companies
Trending In Nagpur
अडचणींवर मात करा, ‘स्टार्ट-अप’ने झेप घ्या!
अडचणींवर मात करा, ‘स्टार्ट-अप’ने झेप घ्या!
पाच वर्षात स्कूटरवाले झालेत पाचशे कोटींचे मालक,ईडीची चौकशी तर होणारच- चंद्रकांत पाटील
पाच वर्षात स्कूटरवाले झालेत पाचशे कोटींचे मालक,ईडीची चौकशी तर होणारच- चंद्रकांत पाटील
Gadkari pays rich tributes to Arun Jaitley
Gadkari pays rich tributes to Arun Jaitley
Gadkari opens PlusNeed website at his PR office in city
Gadkari opens PlusNeed website at his PR office in city
MPYC launches ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to woo young voters
MPYC launches ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to woo young voters
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
High Court gives major relief to GoAir Employees
High Court gives major relief to GoAir Employees
प्लसनिडचा शुभारंभ नितीन गडकरींच्या हस्ते
प्लसनिडचा शुभारंभ नितीन गडकरींच्या हस्ते
दादासाहेब बालपांडे काॅलेज आॅफ फाॅर्मसी, चे बेसा-बेलतरोडी ग्रामपंचायत मध्ये भारत स्वच्छता अभियान व आरोग्यसंबंधी जागरूकता मोहिम….
दादासाहेब बालपांडे काॅलेज आॅफ फाॅर्मसी, चे बेसा-बेलतरोडी ग्रामपंचायत मध्ये भारत स्वच्छता अभियान व आरोग्यसंबंधी जागरूकता मोहिम….
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145