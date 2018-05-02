Gadkari opens PlusNeed website at his PR office in city

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated website of PlusNeed Solutions at his public relations office in Ramnagar. The website www.plusneed.com aims at bringing micro, small and medium industries under digital platform. Present on the occasion include Founder of PlusNeed Solutions Pramod Nikhar, MLAs Vikas Kumbhare, Krishna Khopde, Shreyas Kumbhare, Sudhakar Nikhar, Dr Hemakshi Nikhar, Anil Nikhar, Ganesh Kumbharghare, and entire team of PlusNeed.

Pramod Nikhar created the PlusNeed website for bringing small industries under one platform and create job opportunities for rural youths. He started PlusNeed Solutions Pvt Ltd company in Nagpur and provided employment to over 100 youths from Vidarbha.

Through this website, micro, small and medium industries will be given lead for real time business without any charges. New job opportunities would be available in plusneed website for skilled and semi-skilled youths.

Digitalisation of many professions such as beauty parlours, tutors, caterers, plumber plus could be done through plusneed. This will boost industries in rural areas and also facilitate jobs for unemployed, Nikhar stated.