An-32 crash: 6 bodies recovered, remains of seven others found at site in Arunachal Pradesh where Air Force aircraft crashed.

The bodies have been recovered 17 days after the An-32 jet went off the radar after it took off from an air base in Assam’s Jorhat.

IAF has recovered six bodies from the wreckage site and mortal remains of the seven other personnel onboard the fateful jet.

This comes nine days after the wreckage was spotted by the IAF rescue teams that were looking for the crashed jet for days.