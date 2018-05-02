MPCC chief Thorat forms various vital committees to face Assembly polls with renewed vigour

Senior leader Vilas Muttemwar, MPCC Secy Vishal Muttemwar included in vital committees

Nagpur/Mumbai: The State Congress, led by newly appointed MPCC President Balasaheb Thorat, has geared to strengthen the party and face the coming Assembly elections with renewed vigour.

Congress has also named five Working Presidents with Thorat, besides forming election committees in poll bound state. The five Working Presidents are Nitin Raut, Baswaraj Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam, Yashomati Thakur and Muzaffar Hussein.

Gandhi has also named K C Padavi as the new Congress Legislature Party Leader in Maharashtra Assembly. Padavi succeeds Radhakrushna Vikhe Patil, who defected to the BJP recently.

The MPCC President, with the approval of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, formed various committees such as Strategy Committee, Manifesto Committee, Election Committee, Coordination Committee, Campaign Committee, Publicity and Publication Committee, Media and Communication Committee and Election Management Team of MPCC.

Senior party leader and former Union Minister Vilas Muttemwar has been included in Election Committee and Coordination Committee. MPCC Secretary Vishal Muttemwar has also been nominated in Publicity and Publication Committee.

Strategy Committee:

• Balasaheb Thorat – Chairman

• Ashok Chavan – Co-Chairman

• Harshawardhan Patil – Coordinator

• Milind Deora

• Sushilkumar Shinde

• Prithviraj Chavan

• Manikrao Thakre

• Sunil Kedar

• Sharad Ranpise

• KC Padavi

• Vijay Wadettiwar

• Jaiwant Aawale

• Nana Patole

• Mohd Naseem Arif Khan

• Ramhari Rupanwar

All CWC members from Maharashtra and all Working Presidents of State to be permanent invitees.

The Campaign Committee, which will shape up the party’s campaign, has 61 members including senior state party leaders Ashok Chavan, Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajiv Satav, Milind Deora and Rajni Patil. It also has AICC General Secretaries Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande as members. Other members include Priya Dutt, Sanjay Nirupam, Hussain Dalwai, Urmila Matondkar, Nitin Raut, Charan Singh Sapra and Kumar Ketkar. Baba Siddaigue will be convenor of the committee.

Nana Patole heads the Pradesh Election Committee. The 33-member Election Committee, which will recommend names of party candidates, also has senior leaders including former home minister Shivraj Patil, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Wasnik, Pandey, Satav, Rajni Patil, Deora, Nirupam, Dalwai, Raut, Manikrao Thakre, Vilas Muttemwar, K. C. Padavi and Eknath Gaikwad.

The 23-member coordination committee also has several senior leaders including Thorat, Deora, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Shivraj Patil, Thakre, Wasnik, Satav, Rajni Patil, Shivaji Rao Patil Nilangekar and Muttemwar.

All AICC secretaries in-charge of Maharashtra, AICC secretaries hailing from the state, all working presidents of Maharashtra will be permanent invitees to the campaign, coordination and election committees. The chiefs of frontal organisations including Youth Congress and Mahila Congress will be ex-officio members.

Apart from Prithviraj Chavan, the 28-member manifesto committee includes Balachandra Munagekar and Anant Gadgil.

The party has also formed an 18-member media and communication committee which will be headed by Rajendra Darda, 22-member publicity and publication committee headed by Ranakar Mahajan and an election management committee headed by Sharad Ranpise.