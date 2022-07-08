MPCB raids 5 units in MIDC, seizes 1.5 tonnes of banned plastic items in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major action, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) raided five single-use plastic (SUP) manufacturing units located in MIDC Hingna area and seized about 1.5 tonnes of banned plastic items from these units.

MPCB officials, on Wednesday, inspected seven units — Ashtavinayak Plastic Industry,W-121, MIDC Hingna; Jai Jalaram Poly Industry, Nagalwadi; Plastomatic Industry, Amarnagar; Grip Tight Shrink Film Pvt. Ltd., F9/19, MIDC Hingna; Saneet Industries, C-20/11, MIDC Hingna; Balaji Plastic, C-32, MIDC Hingna; and Shree Balaji Enterprises, P-17/8, MIDC Hingna.

As per the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, usages, sale, transport, handling and storage) Notification, the production, sale, usages, handling, storage of plastic carry bags with or without handle irrespective of thickness is totally banned in the State. Thereafter, as per the Single Use Plastic Ban Notification of August 12, 2021, the single-use plastic items are banned with effect from July 1, 2022.

Initially, MPCB conducted various meetings with the Plastic Manufacturing Association, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Collector Office and traders regarding ban on SUP. In spite of various awareness campaigns, some of the manufacturers located in the MIDC area continued manufacturing banned plastic items. On the basis of information, the team of MPCB conducted a surprise inspection and found that a few units were manufacturing and in possession of banned plastic items.

In the raid, the MPCB team seized about 1.5 tonnes of banned plastic items including plastic carry bags, kharra panni, kirana bags from five units. Action under the Plastic Notification, 2018 is being initiated against these defaulting units. The Board will impose a fine on all these units for the illegal activity.

The inspections were carried out by Field Officers, K P Pusadkar, M N Watane, Pramod Lone under the guidance of Sub-Regional Officer, Nagpur-II Anand Katole.

