Shinzo Abe in cardiac arrest after being shot

Shinzo Abe shooting update: The Fire department says Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest. He’s scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture. Police say Abe appears to have been shot from behind with a shotgun, reports Japan’s NHK WORLD News.

A cardiopulmonary arrest is also referred to as a cardiac arrest.

