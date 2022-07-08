Shinzo Abe in cardiac arrest after being shot

Shinzo Abe shooting update: The Fire department says Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest. He’s scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture. Police say Abe appears to have been shot from behind with a shotgun, reports Japan’s NHK WORLD News.
A cardiopulmonary arrest is also referred to as a cardiac arrest.
Police arrested 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya in Nara City for allegedly attempting murder. They say they seized a gun at the site which the suspect was apparently holding.
According to initial reports from Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, Shinzo Abe may have been possibly shot in the chest.
A local reporter on-site heard something that sounded like a gunshot.
The reporter also saw Abe bleeding, media reports said.
Abe Shinzo, a Japanese politician, became prime minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20.