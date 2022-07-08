Normal life hit as Nagpur receives 87.3 mm rainfall in 4 hours

Advertisement

Nagpur: After a brief pause, the monsoon hit Nagpur city with vengeance on Thursday. It rained 87.3 mm in just four hours bringing the city to a standstill with roads disappearing under water. It was the season’s highest rainfall in a single day. The sky had turned black from early morning but the downpour started at around 1 pm. Initially, there were scattered light showers but at 2 pm, it rained heavily all over the city till around 5 pm.

The heavy rains again exposed the shortcomings in pre-monsoon preparedness of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Narendra Nagar RUB which is infamous for water-logging in the city during monsoon, again turned into a small pond. Due to water-logging under the RUB, the traffic movement completely stopped and the cops came in action to control the traffic movement on the busy Ring Road. Traffic coming towards Narendra Nagar Square from Shatabdi Square was diverted towards Radisson Blu Square via Narendra Nagar flyover to avoid the RUB.

