MPCB notice to Saoner’s Malu Paper Mills

Nagpur: Continuing its crackdown against polluting industries, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a show cause notice to Malu Paper Mills, situated at Buruzwada in Saoner Tehsil. The notice was issued by MPCB’s Nagpur Regional Office.

The MPCB had received complaints from villagers that Malu Paper Mills, producing paper from waste, was found spreading pollution by smoke emitted by the mill’s chimney.

Acting on the complaint, MPCB officials personally made an inspection and found the mill lacked necessary measures to prevent pollution. Subsequently, Malu Paper Mills was issued a show cause notice.





