MP-Nagpur highway closed due to floods

Nagpur/Bhopal: Due to heavy rain for the last 24 hours, a flood-like situation developed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The capital city Bhopal received over three inches of rainfall in just four hours, which resulted in several residential colonies, streets and highways being flooded.

Due to the unprecedented heavy downpour in the catchment areas of Kanhan river in Satpura valley and the opening of all the 16 gates of the Navegaon-Khairy reservoir, there is heavy flooding in the Kanhan river. Because of this, vehicular movement on the national highway connecting Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) was stopped early on Monday.

The Vidisha district administration has announced the closure of schools due to the heavy rain. Data received from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional official in Bhopal, the heaviest rainfall was in Chhindwara district at 9 mm.

