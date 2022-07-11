Uddhav group moves EC over Bow and Arrow symbol

Advertisement

In a pre-emptive move, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has moved the Election Commission, asking it to hear it out before taking a view on any demands made by the faction led by Eknath Shinde on the party symbol, sources said on Monday.

Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai, in a recent communication to the poll panel, has urged it to give Shiv Sena a hearing in case of claims to the party’s election symbol — bow and arrow.

“It is kind of a caveat,” an EC functionary said.

Shinde had led a rebellion in the Shiv Sena late last month, walking out of the party with 40 MLAs in tow.

He was supported by 10 independent legislators, which led to the ouster of the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. Shinde was sworn-in as the chief minister, supported by the BJP, on June 30.

He won the trust vote in the assembly on July 4.

In the Maharashtra assembly, Shinde has claimed to be the “original” Shiv Sena by virtue of having support of more than two-third legislators of the party’s legislative wing.

