MP Krupal Tumane’s social media handles hacked

Nagpur: The incidence of hacking the social media accounts of political leaders is on the rise. Krupal Tumane, a Shiv Sena MP from Ramtek in Nagpur district, has become the leastest victim.

The MP’s social media accounts were reportedly hacked on Monday. His Facebook and Twitter accounts were mentioned to be hacked by Turkish Security Army. MP Tumane lodged a complaint with Nagpur Cyber ​​Cell.

There are frequent incidents of the general public being deceived on social media. Now that the MP’s social media account has been hacked, there is a lot of excitement. Cyber ​​cell has started functioning after MP Kripal Tumane’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were hacked.