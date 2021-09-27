Farewell functions in honour of former Addl DRM Satpathy organised in Nagpur

Nagpur: The former Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Nagpur Division Anup Kumar Satpathy who has recently joined at Visakhapatnam on promotion as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division was at Nagpur on a three day official tour from September 19 to 21.

During this period many farewell functions were organised in his honour by various Government, socio-cultural organisations and associations at the DRM Office Complex, Satpuda Club, Odia Samaj and Ajni Railway Colony. Officers, staff and members of public heaped praise upon Satpathy at all these events and strongly admired him for his dynamism, humane approach, helping nature, simplicity and managerial skills.

Satpathy worked in various capacities for over a decade in Nagpur. During this period he was closely associated with many social and cultural organisations. Apart from making a mark as a competent and outstanding officer, he also had earned here a big name in the public domain for his oratorical skills and administrative acumen.

An officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service, Satpathy belonged to the 1993 batch and was posted at Nagpur as Sr Divisional Operations Manager and then as Sr Divisional Safety Officer. Again, after a short stint at Raipur he went on deputation to head the Central Region at CONCOR, Nagpur. Then after his return to Railways from deputation, he had become the Additional DRM of Nagpur Division of Central Railways. Now as he has joined as DRM at Visakhapatnam, nostalgic memories of his association had come back to haunt those who have been for long years acquainted with him.