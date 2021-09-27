Covid-19: Nagpur district reports 9 fresh cases, active cases at 82

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Monday reported nine fresh cases and zero deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, six people recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, eight cases were reported from Nagpur Municipal boundaries and one case was reported from Nagpur rural. No cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,93,278 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,120. The sum of 4,83,076 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district stood at 97.93% while active cases stood at 82.