Moving car catches fire in Nagpur’s Civil Lines; no casualties reported

Nagpur: Panic gripped Nagpur’s Civil Lines area on Tuesday after a moving car suddenly caught fire near CP Club. While the vehicle suffered extensive damage, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke began billowing from the car, and within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle. Local residents and passersby rushed to help, attempting to control the situation until emergency services arrived.

The Civil Lines Fire Station responded promptly after being alerted and managed to douse the flames after a rigorous effort. The blaze disrupted traffic in the area for some time, causing brief congestion.

As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Fire Department officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Experts have once again emphasized the need for regular maintenance and safety checks of vehicles, especially in urban hubs like Nagpur, to prevent such sudden and potentially dangerous incidents.

