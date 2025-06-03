Sukalikar Memorial Swimming Competition: Jayashree swims to glory

Advertisement



Nagpur: Jayashree Padole won the women’s freestyle 25m event in the Lokmata Sumatitai Sukalikar Memorial Swimming Competition that was conducted by Deendayal Shodh Sansthan, Baljagat. The competition for boys, girls and women, that received good response was held at its swimming pool in which events for women were held for the first time.

The competition was inaugurated by industrialist Narendra Jog, who wished all the participants best luck. Competitions were held indifferent groups of boys and girls from 5 years to 14 years. Prizes were distributed to successful participants by CA Harsha Shah, Director of ParagonTraders and Paras Paragon Pvt Ltd. Narendra Jog and Manjusha Jog of Jog Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Sushrut Pande and Parag Pande of Shruti Veg Restaurant and Nikhil Sunil Shah supported the competition.

Competition chief Piyush Ghui, Nikhil Bande, Sharad Pedge, Nikita Lute, Rani Pathak and coaches worked hard for success of the competition. Deendayal Shodh Sansthan, Baljagat President Meera Khadkar, Secretary Prashant Deshpande, Ashok Kashikar, Ashok Shevde, Prashant Atre, Uttara Navare were also present during the competition.

Coach Ajay Salodkar conducted the programme.

RESULTS

5 to 8 years girls freestyle: Prisha Bode, Ovee Pradhan, Advika Mahajan. Backstroke: Ovee Pradhan.

5 to 8 years boys freestyle: Abir Sontakke, Ayansh Pathade, Abir Shende. Backstroke: Ayansh Pathade.

8 to 9 years girls freestyle 25m: Reva Bawankule, Mahi Yadav, Aaradhya Deshmukh. Freestyle 50m: Aaradhya Naik. Backstroke: Raavi Satpute, Trisha Surana, Tirva Kande. Breaststroke: Swaranjali Joshi, Kamank, Raavi Satpute, Tirtha Karhe.

8 to 11 years boys 25m: Samrat Jog, Shon Suryavanshi, Trilay Kohad. Freestyle 50m: Samrat Jog, Ayansh Kanade, Aniruddha Amte. Backstroke: Shon Suryavanshi, Samrat Jog, Ayansh Kanade. Breaststroke: Samrat Jog, Aniruddha Amte, Mayuresh Gadge.

11 to 15 years girls freestyle 25m: Anika Ashtankar, Niyati Sonaone, Siddhi Yadav. Freestyle 50m: Niyati Sanone, Siddhi Yadav, Anika Ashtankar. Backstroke: Anika Ashtankar, Palak Bhoskar, Kashish Meshram. Breaststroke: Anika Ashtankar, Arya Vikhar, Siddhi Yadav.

11 to15 years boys freestyle 25 m: Vedant Puranik, Rohan Saptarshi, Harnish Pathan. Freestyle 50m: Rohan Saptarshi, Archit Kulkarni, Harnish Pathan. Backstroke: Harnish Pathan, Harshvardhan Nakhate, Sarthak Bhure. Breaststroke: Umang Hadke, Harnish Pathan, Archit Kulkarni.

Women Freestyle 25m: Jayashree Padole, Prapti Devpujari, Jyotsna Wandhare.

