Movie Review: Vikrant Massey’s brilliant portrayal of jaunty forensic scientist is the highlight of this crime caper

Advertisement

Director Vishal Furia’s Forensic now available on Zee5 , Watch Forensic now in Hindi is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas. The Hindi version, based on a script by writers Adhir Bhatt, Ajit Jagtap and Vishal Kapoor, is a fast-paced thriller about a serial killer who targets little girls.

One can Watch Movies on ZEE5 now one ZEE5 , the story starts when the town of Mussoorie is rocked when young girls start going missing on their birthdays and are later found murdered. Radhika Apte plays Megha Sharma, a sub-inspector who is made the lead investigator on the case when a dead girl’s body is found in a garbage dump. Also called in to assist is forensic scientist Johnny Khanna, played by Vikrant Massey. Megha and Johnny must set aside their history – they were previously romantically involved — to solve these crimes.

Megha is also guardian to her niece Aanya, who visits a child psychiatrist for therapy related to a family tragedy that also keeps her away from her father Abhay (Rohit Bose Roy), who happens to be Johnny’s brother. The family doesn’t seem too involved in Aanya’s mental health else they might have noticed her doctor’s (Prachi Desai) methods as being not wholly valuable.