Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Saturday reported first Covid death after months. In the day, district also detected 95 fresh Covid-19 cases. In last 24–hours, 65 persons have been successfully recovered..

Out of total 95 cases, 38 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 57 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 1,923 samples (1,553 RT-PCR and 370 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.