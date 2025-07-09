6-year-old boy found dead in water-filled pit near Nagpur after 3-day search

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a heartbreaking incident, the body of a six-year-old boy who had been missing for three days was discovered floating in a water-filled pit at Neematlai village near Nagpur on Tuesday morning.

The boy, identified as Ashwin Praveen Warkhede, had gone missing on Sunday afternoon while playing outside his temporary home. His parents, daily wage labourers hailing from Agrapur in Bichhwa tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, had stepped out for work and returned around 3 pm, only to find Ashwin missing.

Gold Rate 08 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700/- Silver/Kg 1,08,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

After a frantic search in the area yielded no clues, the distraught parents lodged a missing complaint with the local police. A search operation involving villagers and police personnel was launched. The search came to a tragic end around 7 am on Tuesday when villagers spotted Ashwin’s body in a large rainwater-filled pit.

Police officials rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it to Saoner for a post-mortem examination. The preliminary investigation suggests that the pit, dug by a local resident for collecting soil for construction purposes, had been left uncovered and later filled with rainwater — creating a hidden death trap.

The case is currently being investigated by PSI Jagdish Paliwal under the supervision of PI Kishore Bhujade. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further to ascertain responsibility for the negligence.

Authorities are also likely to question the landowner for failing to secure the excavation site, which directly led to the tragic loss of a child’s life.