Mother’s brave deposition ensures life imprisonment for son’s murderers in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a rare display of courage and determination, a woman’s firm testimony before the court, supported by other evidence, led to the sentencing of three assailants responsible for her son’s death to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

The verdict, delivered by District and Additional Sessions Court Judge G. P. Deshmukh, stands as a testament to justice prevailing even in the face of witness intimidation and hostility.

The case revolves around the tragic incident that took place in January 2017 when Gaurav Darwade and his friend Lucky Kamble were brutally stabbed near Kamal Chowk. Despite efforts to save him, Gaurav Darwade succumbed to his injuries at Mayo Hospital. The assailants, identified as Rajat Pali, Aniket Meshram, and Rahul Khare, were convicted for murder and found guilty under the Arms Act.

What sets this case apart is the mother’s unwavering testimony against the dreaded goons of her area, even as most of the other witnesses turned hostile during the trial due to the fear of repercussions from the assailants. Two other women played pivotal roles in ensuring justice prevailed — Investigation Officer Assistant Police Inspector (API) Mangala Mokashe and Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde.

Despite facing immense pressure and intimidation, the mother’s deposition provided crucial evidence, leading to the conviction of the three assailants. The case involved seven accused, including Rajat’s father, Bhagwandas, but three of them, including Bhagwandas, passed away during the trial. While Bhagwandas died a natural death, Akhil Motghare died by suicide, and Gaurav Pillewan was murdered during the trial.

During the course of the trial, about 20 witnesses were examined by the prosecution. Regrettably, several eyewitnesses, including those who were injured in the attack, turned hostile, and even the prosecution witness responsible for the seizure of the accused’s weapons did not fully cooperate. This hostility from witnesses could be attributed to the fear instilled by the goons involved in the case.

Nevertheless, the Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde emphasized the mother’s exceptional bravery and unwavering commitment to justice, which ultimately secured the conviction of the three assailants. Despite the challenges posed by witness intimidation, the DNA test of the blood on the accused’s weapons matched that of the deceased, further corroborating the evidence.

In the end, justice prevailed due to the efforts of the mother and the dedication of Assistant Police Inspector Mangala Mokashe and Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde.

