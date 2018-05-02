Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jul 13th, 2019

Cops raid ex-Corporator Anil Dhawde’s satta den in Old Bagadganj

File Pic

Nagpur: A team of Social Security Cell of Crime Branch on Thursday night raided ex-Corporator Anil Dhawde’s satta den being run in a tin shed in Old Bagadganj locality.

Acting on a tip off, the sleuths of Crime Branch, led by Senior PI Umesh Besarkar raided Dhawde Mohalla. The raiding cops found Dhawde running a link of Kalyan satta by side of a road. A temporary shed was put up where Dhawde was personally present and his associates were accepting money from bettors. They were also placing bets on Prabhat satta.

The cops have booked Dhawde, Shravan alias Golu Dayre and searching for them. The other accused Akash Dayre, Rajesh Gondane, Anil Godbole, ArpanTembhurne, Vishal Bawne, Shivraj Purshottamwar, Vilas Dahate, Vinod Bhiwapurkar and Mangesh Bawne have been rounded up. Cops have seized cash and gambling material collectively worth Rs 58,835 from the accused.

The team also comprised Woman API) Anupama Jagtap, Woman PSI Smita Sonone, ASI Ajay Jadhav, ASI Damodar Rajukar, HCs Vijay Gaikwad, Shitlaprasad Mishra, NPC Chandrashekhar Ghagre, WPCs Chhaya Raut, Sadhana Chavan, driver HC Anil Dubey and constable driver Yogesh.

The raid action was carried out under guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sudhir Nandanwar.

