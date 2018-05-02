Mother-son duo killed as crane hits Activa in Lakadganj

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a mother-son duo was killed as the Activa moped they were riding was hit by a recklessly driven crane in Lakadganj area here on Sunday night. The crane driver reportedly fled the spot fearing public wrath and is being searched by police.

The deceased have been identified as Kusum Dilip Basena (47) and Lalit Dilip Basena (18), residents of Chana Oli, near Shitala Mata Mandir, Lakadganj.

According to police, the mother-son duo was returning home on Activa moped (MH-49/P 5605) around 9.15 pm on Sunday. As they reached near DCP Office, near Railway Crossing in Lakadganj police jurisdiction, a rashly driven crane (KA-35/B 1465) hit the Activa with forceful impact killing Kusum and her son Lalit on the spot. The crane driver reportedly fled the spot after the mishap fearing angry reaction from nearby people.

Lakadganj PSI Barange, based on a complaint lodged by Mahendra Devnath Verma (19) of Sonbaji Nagar, Kalamna, booked the unidentified crane driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and launched a search to arrest him.