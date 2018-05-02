Gang of goons attempt to murder teenager in Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: A gang of nine goons attacked a teenager and tried to kill him over old enmity in Kapil Nagar police jurisdiction on Sunday night. The accused also thrashed the brother and friend of the teenager. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

A resident of Gaekwad Layout, Plot No. 43, Kapil Nagar, Kalpesh alias Dada Suraj Raba (18) told police that the accused Salman Sheikh (23), Samsher (20), Javed (25), Imran Truckwala (30), Samir Ali (20), Sharukh Pathan (24), Mohd Rajik (28), Sahil Shende (19), Akash Ketwas and some others, all residents of MHADA Quarters, called him to a vacant place near Tajuddin Baba Dargah in Kapil Nagar around 10.45 pm on Sunday. The accused picked up a quarrel with Kalpesh over old enmity and attacked him with a knife. They stabbed him in the abdomen and tried to kill him. The accused also bashed up the brother and friend of Kalpesh.

Kapil Nagar Woman PSI Kalunke has registered a case under Sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 294, 307, 324, 504 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.