Mother-son duo booked by Sitabuldi cops for duping doctor of Rs 2 crore

Advertisement

Nagpur: A woman and her son were booked by Sitabuldi police for duping a private company owner of Rs 2.01 crore. The woman was working as a Director with the company. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.

The accused have been identified as Nivedita Dhananjay Kathale(48) and her son Amey Dhananjay Kathale (28), both residents of Durga Apartment, Rana Pratap Nagar.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused Nivedita was working as Director with Saket Orthopedic Appliances Centre and Saket Ortho Rehab International Pvt Ltd companies situated at Shriwardhan Complex near Panchsheel Talkies Square. The companies are owned by complainant Dr Sadanand GopinathThote (66), a resident of Reshimbag.

Advertisement

The accused Nivedita Kathale allegedly siphoned off Rs 1.62 crore of the company after selling the products and also Rs 39 lakh were transferred to the bank account of Amey Kathale, police said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Dr Thote, Sitabuldi police registered the case under Sections 406, 408, 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. Further probe is underway. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement