11th AGM of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association held

Advertisement

Recently 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) was held at Hotel Tuli International. Shravankumar Malu – President, Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary, Hemant Trivedi – Vice President, Pawan K. Chopra – Treasurer & Amarjeet Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanungo – Joint Secretaries of VTA shared the dais.

Audited accounts for the year ended 31.03.2022 were unanimously approved and M/s Akhil R. Darda & Co was appointed as the Statutory Auditor for the FY 2022-23.

Advertisement

Shravankumar Malu greeting the members on ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ said that it really makes us proud that our country has so far vaccinated almost 211 Crores. Our GST collection is also remarkable with monthly collections now touching Rs.1.5 Lakh Crores. The sensex stock market reached an all time high 62245 in Oct 2021 from its record low of 25639 in Mar 2020 and the stock market is now stabilizing around 58700. India ranks 6th in the world by GDP in 2022, which now amounts to 2.66 trillion. Our sportsmen are also making outstanding presence in various world sports meets by scoring all time great medal tally.

Advertisement

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA conducted the meeting proceedings and also highlighted the work carried out by VTA in the previous year in public interest and also underlined the issues currently being taken up by VTA. Vote of thanks was proposed by Pawan K. Chopra.

Other prominently present in AGM were Executive Body Member Ashwin Mehadia, Pravin Agrawal, Saqib Parekh, Rohit Kanoongo, CA Hemant Sarda, Govind Patel, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja, Rajwantpal Singh Tuli, Rahul Agrawal, Viru Balani and Pratish Gujarathi, Members CA Sandeep Agrawal, Sajid Parekh, Jethanand Khandwani, Suredrakumar Jaiswal, Yash Trivedi & Ishmeet Singh Chawla.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement