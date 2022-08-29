Fadnavis, Mungantiwar, Patil, Bawankule attend RSS meet in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandrashekhar Bawankule attended the meeting convened by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryawah Dattatray Hosbale at Nagpur on Sunday, said reports in local media.

According to reports, the strategy for future elections could have been discussed in this meeting. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Vidarbha and Marathwada Prant meeting was held at Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Reshimbagh area. A few days before this meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was given a place in the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The RSS Sarkaryawah Hosbale is holding special meeting of Vidarbha and Deogiri Prant of RSS, where he has called 36 associate organisations at Reshimbag. Deogiri Prant comprises Marathwada whileVidarbha Prant covers all 11 districts of this region.

According to reports, all the ministers went to the venue by their individual vehicles. The meeting witnessed several senior leaders of BJP and other organisations. The representatives from organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh etc are participating in the meeting.

Shiv Prakash who is national Joint Organising Secretary of BJP has also attended the meeting. Notably, recently, the office of Shiv Prakash was shifted to Mumbai from Delhi. The meeting on Sunday was for Deogiri Prant while on Monday the meeting will be held for Vidarbha Prant wherein the representatives from Vidarbha will participate. On Tuesday, the meeting will be held for Vidarbha Prant Pracharaks.

Since the BJP Government has come to power in the State, coordination between the government and organizations, changes at the organizational and government level and future election strategy are understood to have been discussed. However, no official information has been given by the party in this regard.

