Morning walker robbed of gold chain in Bajaj Nagar

Advertisement

Nagpur: A bike-borne goon snatched away a gold chain worth Rs 40,000 from a morning walker in Bajaj Nagar area on Friday.

A resident of 177, Amritvarsha Apartment, Bajaj Nagar, Shrikant Dattatraya Karmarkar (60) was on a morning walk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 6.15 am, a criminal riding on a bike came from behind and snatched the gold chain off his neck near Equitas Small Finance Bank. Before he could raise an alarm, the robber fled the spot.

Following Karmarkar’s complaint, Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code and searching for the chain-snatcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement